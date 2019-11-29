The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in the March 9 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgement delivered on Thursday, Justice O.A. Belgore dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the poll, Emmanuel Jime, for lacking in merit.

Also, the appellate court awarded the sum of N150,000 fine against the APC candidate for time-wasting.

Meanwhile, the judgment resolved all the issues against the appellants, governor Ortom and the PDP.

Benue Guber Tussle: Ortom Reacts To Appeal Court Victory

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the judgment of the Court of Appeal with affirmed his re-election as a victory for the people of the state.

