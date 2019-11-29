A first-class monarch in Oyo State, the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, has been removed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Concise News understands that in 2013, the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan dismissed an appeal filed by Oba Adegbola to retain his throne after a 15-year battle to retain it.

The monarch, who had earlier been dethroned by an Oyo State High Court on January 26, 2011, had approached the appellate court for an order to quash the verdict.

Giving the verdict in 2011, Justice Ladipo Abimbola affirmed that the processes that brought the monarch to the throne were irregular, declaring them null and void; and thus ordered that Adegbola vacates the seat.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, the monarch filed an appeal, which was dismissed by the appellate court led by Justice M.B. Dongba-Mensan.

While presenting his lead judgement, the judge said he had examined all issues raised by the appellant, declaring that his team was satisfied with the processes and pronouncement of the lower court on the matter brought before them. He commended counsels to the parties in the petition for their industry.

The appeal, filed by Adegbola and six others against James Idowu and four others, was sequel to the judgment of Justice Abimbola, which he faulted the way he got to the throne.

However, on Friday, Justice Ladipo Abimbola dismissed the appeal of the appellant, saying that the eminent jury were satisfied with the process in which the lower courts conducted the case.

She ruled that the apex court thereby complied with the court process and affirmed the judgment of the High Court.

Oba Adegbola became the Eleruwa in 1998, following the death of his predecessor, Oba Bolanle Olaniyan in 1994.

Speaking on the judgement, his opponent, Rasheed Oyedepo said the victory of the over-a-decade legal battle has confirmed that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man.

“Today, the entire Eruwa community is set free as a result of the judiciary, which restored our hope. We stood by the truth for the 15 years that Adegbola was illegally picked by some cabals in Eruwa, but today, God has revealed himself.

“I urge Oyo State Government to ensure the implementation of the court order,” Oyedepo said.