Nollywood screen diva Tonto Dikeh is in the news again after saying she is ready to pay groom price and sponsor the wedding when she finds another man.

She made this known in a comment section on Instagram, after a follower had asked her to get married that she is aging already.

Concise News reports that the actress had shared a photo, narrating how her past mistakes made her a ‘man.’

“I’M THANKFUL FOR ALL MY MISTAKES/FAILURES. THEY ARE THE EVIDENCE THAT PROVES I TRIED. I’ve learned more from failure than I have success. It’s the training ground that’s preparing me for where I’m going. I no longer fear it. Instead, it gets me closer to the GOAL. Without it, I wouldn’t be the MAN I am today,” she wrote.

Reacting, the follower identified as @Mmadubiafra said “the beauty of a woman is her husband. No Woman is complete without her husband go and marry you are getting old.”

In her response, the mother of one said when she finds another man, she will pay groom price.

“When I find another man I am willing to pay his groom price and sponsor his wedding I will.. OLODO NI,” she replied.

The actress has for some weeks now been in the news for different reasons ranging from her alleged deportation from Dubai, seizure of her international passport and her war of words with popular blogger Stella Dimokokorkus.