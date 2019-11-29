I Am Greater Than Sango, Oluwo Declares

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has declared that he is greater than revered Yoruba deity, Sango.

Concise News reports that Oba Akanbi while underlining his huge respect and adoration for traditional ancestors says, still, one must be greater than his or her progenitors.

“If you are born by a slave, it doesn’t mean that you should be a slave. Son of a poor man must not be poor.

“History needs to be only referenced; history should not be applied to the present. I must be greater; you must be greater than your fathers. You must be greater than your ancestors.

“I’m a proud son of Sango; I’m a proud son of Ogun, but I must be greater than Sango and Ogun.

“Greatness should not stop during our forefathers. The person that is greater than Sango is here. I am not disrespecting our ancestors. If I am not greater than my forefathers, then “eyin babaa mi oda (the legacy of my forefathers is unfavourable)!”

Sango is a royal ancestor of the Yoruba – the third Alaafin of Oyo, following Oranmiyan and Ajaka. He brought prosperity to the Oyo Empire.

The first class monarch was speaking on Thursday in Lagos at the 27th Edition of the Annual Lecture/Award Series of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN).

The CRAN event is dubbed the largest gathering of Government and Private Security. This year’s lecture topic is ‘Proliferation Of Arms: Threat To Democracy’.

According to the CRAN President, Odita Sunday, the topic was “carefully chosen because of what we consider to be the great danger ahead if the spate of arms proliferation in Nigeria is not halted”.

Dignitaries at the event include Chief Solomon Ogbonna, the President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ahmed Ilyasu (who also doubled as the representative of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu), Dennis Amachree, an ex-Department of State Services (DSS) Chief, among others.