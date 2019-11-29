Many Nigerians have taken to social media to kick against the anti-Hate Speech bill which they claim proposes the death penalty by hanging for critics of the government.

Concise News understands that Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is the sponsor of the controversial National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches Bill, 2019 (SB. 154).

Some of the posts by Nigerians on social media allege that the Federal Government is out to use the aforementioned bill to muzzle critics of the government and possibly give them the death penalty by hanging.

The bill has generated heated debates in Nigeria since its reintroduction (it was presented in March 2018 but turned down in June 2019 following criticisms) as it carters for publications deemed offensive, abusive or threatening.



A copy of the bill shows that it is meant to “promote national cohesion and integration by outlawing unfair discrimination, hate speeches’ and establish a national commission for the ‘prohibition of hate speeches.”

Hate Speech Defined

Furthermore, the bill sees hate speech as when an individual “uses, publishes, presents, produces, plays, provided, distributes and/or directs the performance of any material, written and or visual which is threatening, abusive or insulting or involves the use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior commits an offence if such person intends thereby to stir up ethnic hatred, or having regard to all the circumstances, ethnic hatred is likely to be stirred up against any person or person from such an ethnic group in Nigeria.”

To avoid any wahala with the govt as per social media bill and hate speech, this is a well-built, excellent looking 6 lane road. 😷😷#NoToSocialMediaBill #NoToHateSpeechBill pic.twitter.com/fj23noWSDj — No Nonesense (@NoNonesense5) November 26, 2019

Grave Consequence

Although the bill has several unclear parts, with analysts saying the country has laws against hate speech, one aspect of the proposed legislation that has caused rage is the death penalty by hanging for offenders.

A sample of the bill, which has passed first reading, states that where “the act [hate speech] causes any loss of life, the person shall be punished with death by hanging.”

Freedom of Speech In Danger

Expectedly, this has caused a whole lot of controversy as many Nigerians, groups and even international bodies, claim the bill is an attempt to gag the press and the freedom of expression.

Freedom of expression is recognised as a fundamental human right in Section 39 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution just as the same Constitution, in Section 22, empowers to the press and other agencies of the mass media to hold government accountable to the people.

As of Monday, an online petition by change.org had gathered over 70,000 signatures with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) cautioning against capital punishment for hate speech offenders.

“While we share the views and concerns being expressed by the sponsor of this bill,” the NUJ said, “it is pertinent to caution against prescribing capital punishment for hate speech, principally because this could be used indiscriminately against perceived political opponents by unscrupulous members of the political elite.

“It is instructive to note that citizens are entitled to free speech even if they hold offensive and hurtful opinions.

Any legislator opposed to the Anti Social Media bill or hate speech bill should have the courage to stand on the floor in the chamber and make his position unambiguously clear.Silence or ‘fence sitting’ is complicity or cowardice. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 23, 2019

“We also cannot forget that people have the right to be biased, even offensive in their speech even if journalism is different and we have to be aware of this.”

Hate Speech Bill Crude, Out-Of-Tune

A former Nigerian Military Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has described the bill as crude, saying Nigerians cannot be gagged.

Babangida added that Nigerians should be free to express themselves as this would help the government in power to gauge their performances.

“If somebody makes hate speech, put him in the gallows and not shoot him,” he said as he hosted the National President of the NUJ, Christopher Isiguzo, at his Minna Uphill residence this week.

“It is crude and out of tune with the 21st-century reality. It could have happened, maybe some 300 years ago, but not now.”

If they succeed with the Hate Speech & Social Media Bill, they will get away with 3rd term & everything. They are just testing the waters. #NoToSocialMediaBill #NoToHateSpeechBill pic.twitter.com/Wvt7YdURd7 — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) November 24, 2019

He added that “Unless people are able to express themselves, those in government or in authority will not know what is happening in the country.”

FG’s Resolve

In October, during a meeting with online publishers in Lagos State, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, vowed that the government will tackle hate speech.

He claimed that fake news and hate speech were capable of causing what he described as “a national conflagration.”

Mohammed said: “No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to rule the airwaves, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against each other and trigger a national conflagration.

“That is why we will continue to evolve ways to tackle fake news and hate speech until we banish both.

“Let me be straight: No amount of attacks sponsored or otherwise will stop the implementation of the approved recommendations.

“And only non-patriots and anarchists will kick against measures aimed at putting an end to fake news and hate speech, especially in our broadcast industry.”

Senator Softpedals

And following pressure from Nigerians and international bodies, the sponsor of the hate speech bill Senator Abdullahi has admitted that that changes should be made to the proposed law.

Senator Abdullahi noted that even though the death penalty for offenders has been deemed “going too far,” there is a need to curb hate speech.

He admitted: ”Given the high respect which we have for Nigerians, we will make amendments to the death penalty aspect that most Nigerians objected to […]

“Clearly, from the conversations, Nigerians agree that we have a problem today as a result of hate speech which has fuelled so many killings and violence.”