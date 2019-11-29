Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has called on Unai Emery to keep his head up following his sack by Arsenal, Concise News reports.

The north London club sacked Emery after the club’s worst run of results since 1992, with former winger and member of the ‘invincibles’ Freddie Ljungberg appointed as interim manager.

“We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team,” Arsenal said.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand.

“We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

Reacting to the development, Mourinho expressed optimism that Emery will get another club soon.

“Emery has no need to be concerned, no dramas, mi amigo [my friend],” he said during his Friday press conference ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

“Keep going and you will get another club.”

And when asked if he would consider taking up the Arsenal job, he said: “I’m so happy here that I couldn’t even think about the possibility to go to another place.

“You can put now in front of me any club in the world, I would not move.”