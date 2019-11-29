Contrary to beliefs of fans that Nigerian singers, Davido and Wizkid are not good friends, the former has said that they both are cool.

While it is no news that fans of the celebrities tend to create enmity between their faves, Davido has said that people only kill themselves for nothing sake.

The ‘Fall’ crooner made this known during a recent interview in the United States.

According to the Davido, himself and WIzkid had their differences in the past, but it all came while they were still growing to become stars.

The singer maintained that they both are more focused on moving afrobeats culture to the next level, rather than get on each other’s nerves.

Davido Reacts As Wizkid Sends Him Message On New Baby

Wizkid sent a congratulatory message to Davido on the birth of his son, David Adeleke Jnr.

The DMW boss welcomed his first son from his wife, Chioma on Sunday, October 20th, with the news taking the whole of the Nigerian social media sphere by storm.

Wizkid, who hosted a concert at London’s 02 Arena prior to that day, sent a congratulatory message to Davido from London, UK and the DMW boss responded saying God has blessed both of them.

The Assurance crooner responded in a tweet, writing: Congrats my brother @wizkidayo on your show … I Dey wait my Son since … as God bless you today him come bless me too !!! More to come Blood !!!!! I see your Message ❤️❤️ My guy!!