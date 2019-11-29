Court Finds South African Police Officer Guilty Of Killing Nigerian

A South African police constable, Austin Luciano Reynold, was on Friday found guilty for the 2018 murder of a Nigerian Ebuka Okoli in Durban, Kwa Zulu Natal.

Okoli was shot at close range during an unauthorised raid by the police officer, Reynold, on the community where he resides.

The Nigerian was reportedly handcuffed, robbed and shot at close range by the officer who was off duty at the time of the raid.

Appearing before Judge Shyam Gyanda on Friday, on one charge of murder and three charges of robbery, the accused was found guilty on all four charges, reports Channels TV.

The tide turned on the 24-year-old Reynold when his accomplice in the raid turned state witness.