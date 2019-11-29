This is the classified week 21 2019 UK football pool fixtures, results, draws and games for all matches played this weekend.
Week 21 2019 UK Pool Fixtures Coupon Information
This weekend UK football pool color is brown. Below is the important week 20 UK football pool fixtures 2019 information you should know to forecast or do a proper prediction for your sure games are as follows:
EKO: 6, 15, 45, 46, 47, 48,
LKO: 8, 43
Sunday pool matches: 3, 7, 10, 44, 49
The fixtures, EKO, EKO, panel and every other vital information for week 21 2019 UK football pool have been published here.
Week 21 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Results, Draws, Sure Bankers
Below, is the classified week 21 2019 UK football pool fixtures, results, and draws to enable you to get the games that are now sure bankers:
|#
|Home
|Status
|Away
|1
|Burnley
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Crystal Palace
|2
|Chelsea
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|West Ham United
|3
|Leicester
Sun 16:30
|– –
16:30
|Everton
Sunday
|4
|Liverpool
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Brighton
|5
|Manchester United
Sun 16:30
|– –
16:30
|Aston Villa
Sunday
|6
|Newcastle
Sat 12:30
|– –
12:30
|Manchester City
EKO
|7
|Norwich City
Sun 14:00
|– –
14:00
|Arsenal
Sunday
|8
|Southampton
Sat 17:30
|– –
17:30
|Watford
LKO
|9
|Tottenham
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Bournemouth
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sun 14:00
|– –
14:00
|Sheffield United
Sunday
|11
|Barnsley
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Hull
|12
|Birmingham
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Millwall
|13
|Brentford
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Luton
|14
|Bristol City
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Huddersfield Town
|15
|Charlton
Sat 12:30
|– –
12:30
|Sheffield Wednesday
EKO
|16
|Derby
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Queens Park Rangers
|17
|Leeds
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Middlesbrough
|18
|Nottingham Forest
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Cardiff
|19
|Stoke
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Blackburn
|20
|Wigan Athletic
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Reading
|21
|Hereford United
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Farsley Celtic
|22
|Aberdeen
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|St Mirren
|23
|Hibernian
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Kilmarnock
|24
|Livingston
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Hamilton Academicals
|25
|Motherwell
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|St Johnstone
|26
|Rangers
Sun 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Heart of Midlothian
Sunday
|27
|Ross County
Sun 12:00
|– –
12:00
|Celtic
Sunday
|28
|Alloa
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Inverness Caledonian Thistle
|29
|Ayr United
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Arbroath
|30
|Dundee
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Queen of the South
|31
|Dunfermline Athletic
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Partick Thistle
|32
|Morton
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Dundee United
|33
|Airdrie United
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|East Fife
|34
|Clyde
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Dumbarton
|35
|Falkirk
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Stranraer
|36
|Forfar Athletic
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Peterhead
|37
|Montrose
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Raith Rovers
|38
|Albion Rovers
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Cowdenbeath
|39
|Annan Athletic
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Cove Rangers
|40
|Brechin City
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Stenhousemuir
|41
|Elgin City
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Stirling Albion
|42
|Queen’s Park
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Edinburgh City
|43
|B. Munich
Sat 17:30
|– –
17:30
|B. Leverkusen
LKO
|44
|Borussia Monchengladbach
Sun 14:30
|– –
14:30
|Freiburg
Sunday
|45
|Cologne
Sat 14:30
|– –
14:30
|Augsburg
EKO
|46
|Hertha Berlin
Sat 14:30
|– –
14:30
|B. Dortmund
EKO
|47
|1899 Hoffenheim
Sat 14:30
|– –
14:30
|Fortuna
EKO
|48
|Paderborn
Sat 14:30
|– –
14:30
|RB Leipzig
EKO
|49
|Wolfsburg
Sun 17:00
|– –
17:00
|W. Bremen
Sunday