Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This is the classified week 21 2019 UK football pool fixtures, results, draws and games for all matches played this weekend.

Week 21 2019 UK Pool Fixtures Coupon Information

This weekend UK football pool color is brown. Below is the important week 20 UK football pool fixtures 2019 information you should know to forecast or do a proper prediction for your sure games are as follows:

EKO: 6, 15, 45, 46, 47, 48,

LKO: 8, 43

Sunday pool matches: 3, 7, 10, 44, 49

The fixtures, EKO, EKO, panel and every other vital information for week 21 2019 UK football pool have been published here. 

Week 21 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Results, Draws, Sure Bankers

Below, is the classified week 21 2019 UK football pool fixtures, results, and draws to enable you to get the games that are now sure bankers:

# Home Status Away
1 Burnley

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Crystal Palace
2 Chelsea

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 West Ham United
3 Leicester

Sun 16:30

 – –

16:30

 Everton

Sunday
4 Liverpool

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Brighton
5 Manchester United

Sun 16:30

 – –

16:30

 Aston Villa

Sunday
6 Newcastle

Sat 12:30

 – –

12:30

 Manchester City

EKO
7 Norwich City

Sun 14:00

 – –

14:00

 Arsenal

Sunday
8 Southampton

Sat 17:30

 – –

17:30

 Watford

LKO
9 Tottenham

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Bournemouth
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sun 14:00

 – –

14:00

 Sheffield United

Sunday
11 Barnsley

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Hull
12 Birmingham

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Millwall
13 Brentford

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Luton
14 Bristol City

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Huddersfield Town
15 Charlton

Sat 12:30

 – –

12:30

 Sheffield Wednesday

EKO
16 Derby

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Queens Park Rangers
17 Leeds

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Middlesbrough
18 Nottingham Forest

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Cardiff
19 Stoke

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Blackburn
20 Wigan Athletic

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Reading
21 Hereford United

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Farsley Celtic
22 Aberdeen

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 St Mirren
23 Hibernian

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Kilmarnock
24 Livingston

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Hamilton Academicals
25 Motherwell

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 St Johnstone
26 Rangers

Sun 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Heart of Midlothian

Sunday
27 Ross County

Sun 12:00

 – –

12:00

 Celtic

Sunday
28 Alloa

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
29 Ayr United

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Arbroath
30 Dundee

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Queen of the South
31 Dunfermline Athletic

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Partick Thistle
32 Morton

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Dundee United
33 Airdrie United

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 East Fife
34 Clyde

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Dumbarton
35 Falkirk

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Stranraer
36 Forfar Athletic

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Peterhead
37 Montrose

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Raith Rovers
38 Albion Rovers

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Cowdenbeath
39 Annan Athletic

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Cove Rangers
40 Brechin City

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Stenhousemuir
41 Elgin City

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Stirling Albion
42 Queen’s Park

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Edinburgh City
43 B. Munich

Sat 17:30

 – –

17:30

 B. Leverkusen

LKO
44 Borussia Monchengladbach

Sun 14:30

 – –

14:30

 Freiburg

Sunday
45 Cologne

Sat 14:30

 – –

14:30

 Augsburg

EKO
46 Hertha Berlin

Sat 14:30

 – –

14:30

 B. Dortmund

EKO
47 1899 Hoffenheim

Sat 14:30

 – –

14:30

 Fortuna

EKO
48 Paderborn

Sat 14:30

 – –

14:30

 RB Leipzig

EKO
49 Wolfsburg

Sun 17:00

 – –

17:00

 W. Bremen

Sunday