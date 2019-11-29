Hours after an out-of-court settlement on their legal battles, singer, Blackface has apologised to his colleague Tuface for calling him a thief.

Blackface had over time accused Tuface of stealing ‘African Queen’ which was the latter’s hit song.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner then slammed Blackface with an N50m lawsuit bordering on defamation of character.

The singers, who were members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, signed an undisclosed settlement agreement at Ikeja High Court on Wednesday, November 27.

But Blackface took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to say that he was wrong for calling Tuface a thief.

He wrote “No be say i too talk my people but I’m just trying to inspire somebody or ‘trying to make common sense’ like Mr Ben Bruce would say My people “Don’t sleep on your rights” and users of peoples works make sure the writers and contributors are credited properly When you speak out, things happen and that’s why I said I will be done with this issues this year 2019 and behold here we are…

“I can say that the 50 Million defamation suit filed against me by Mr Innocent Idibia aka 2face and his manager Mr Efe Omorogbe has been settled out of court as they both have withdrawn their case filed against me

“It’s true that they sang my song without permission and truly it pissed me off, but that doesn’t legally make them thieves as the lawyers made me to understand Sometimes the words we use matter, that’s why I apologised for using that word when my lawyers advised me…

“Finally they admitted they made mistakes with my songwriters and publishers rights which they should have informed me before but they never did ,they have promised to rectify them so we wait and I hope they honour this this time and furnish me details to that effect.