Amidst wide criticisms on cosmetic surgery, the senior Pastor of The House of Freedom, Tony Rapu has said there is no portion of the bible that says it is wrong.

Rapu said this in an Instagram video that cosmetic surgery may be considered in situations where one’s body is deformed.

The popular cleric said: ”The bible is silent about plastic surgery and there is really nothing in it that tells us it is wrong, so there has to be other considerations.

“If a person is concious of a deformity or physical aspect of his or her body that is causing them some emotional discomfort, then cosmetic surgery is certainly an option.

“There are women who have had mastectomies and have had to have breast implants and we know many people who have benefited from surgeries, especially when the surgery is noninvasive and the side effects are minimal.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with enhancing the quality of a person’s life by surgery especially when the person is able to breathe better, walk better, or talk better and especially when psychological health is improved.

“The challenge is when surgery begins to be an attempt to meet an emotional void in a physical way or to attract unnecessary attention to a person, or to seek approval from other people.

“In some of these cases, we are then beginning to deal with psychological issues or deep seated insecurities in a person. .

Rapu however, stated that if one undergoes surgery for sexual attractiveness, that the person is dealing with deeper issue in terms of esteem.

“So if surgery is for enhancing a vanity, then we are dealing with issues, internally, that surgery would probaby never be able to satisfy.” he added.