In what appears to be a journey to the next level, former BBNaija housemate, Gedoni has stated that his relationship with Khafi has got to a permanent site.

He made this known during an interview with Broadway Tv during ‘The Future’ awards held on November 24.

When asked about his relationship with Khafi, Gedoni excitingly said “It’s already in the permanent site”

Perhaps, the Khadoni relationship is heading towards marriage, just like that of former housemates in the 2018 edition, Bambam and Teddy A who recently sealed their union with a white wedding ceremony in Dubai.

Even though there have always been rumours that Gedoni and Khafi’s relationship will never stand a test of time outside Big brother house, the lovebirds, in different scenarios proved people wrong.

An instance was while the duo were in the gathering of other housemates and the UK metropolitan police officer described Gedoni as the ‘salt of her life’.

Hearing this, the fashion designer went emotional as he burst into tears.

Another lovely moment was when Gedoni penned down a mind-blowing message to celebrate Khafi on her birthday, earlier this month.

In an Instagram post, the fashion designer wrote “I went into BBNaija for something I thought I wanted, and came out with someone I needed (a partner, a support system, a friend, a sister; everything I didn’t even know I needed).”

Recall that Gedoni and Khafi’s in-house relationship stirred much controversies on social media platforms, with their consequent raunchy moments.