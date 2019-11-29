Bauchi Guber: Appeal Court Upholds Bala Mohammed's Election

The pronouncement of Bala Mohammed as the duly elected governor of Bauchi State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the last general election was on Friday upheld by the Appeal Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State.

The 5-man panel of the court while delivering its judgment, dismissed all the four grounds of appeal filed by the APC and its defeated gubernatorial candidate in the election, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

Reading the judgment, Justice O. A Otisi held that all the grounds of appeal filed before the court by the appellants lacked merit and thereby dismissed them.

Counsel to the Bauchi state Governor, Chris Uche, hailed the judgment describing it as a victory for democracy calling on the people of Bauchi State to continue to support the administration.

Supporters of Governor Mohammed and PDP started jubilating immediately after the judgement, thereby causing traffic along the main Yakubu Gowon highway.

The supporters sang praises of the governor and held placards and posters of him while beating drums and other musical instruments.