The Federal Government has directed that all unqualified teachers should be flushed out of schools by December 31, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), disclosed on Friday.

Concise News reports that Ajiboye stated this in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital at the induction of no fewer than 200 education graduates of the University of Ibadan (UI).

According to him, quacks teaching Nigerian children will be thrown out and replaced by qualified and certificated education graduates to mould sound future leaders for the country.

The registrar said that teachers must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other professional groups in the knowledge-driven economy.

Administering the Oath of Practice on the inductees, Ajiboye reiterated that any teacher found wanting in the code of practice would be sanctioned.

He also said that Nigerian teachers now had a separate and unique career path with the recent approval of Teachers’ Career Path by the National Council on Education.

Ajiboye said “it is worthy to stress the importance of today’s induction ceremony in line with government directives.

“The Federal Government has directed that by 31st of December 2019 all unqualified people practicing the profession of teaching would be swept from the classroom and their place would be occupied by young and vibrant professional teacher like you.

“We need to appreciate the fact that education unlocks the door to modernisation but the teacher holds the key to that door.

“Teachers are the hub of any educational system and the major determinant of its quality.

“This is so because teachers are saddled with the responsibilities of translating educational policies into practice and programmes into actions.

“Therefore, my dear inductees you have a big role to play in changing the pendulum of affairs in your places of service.”

Friday’s announcement by the TRCN comes on the back of a viral message on public platforms inviting ‘eligible’ teaching and non-teaching staff in the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) Recruitment for a ‘promotion examination’.

The message, which was sighted by this online news medium reads: “Please be informed that the Tescom recruitment examination for both the teaching and non Teaching staff will be coming up on Friday 6th of December, that is next week Friday, while the promotion Examination for the eligible officers in Tescom for 2018/ 2019 is coming up on Saturday 30th November, that is this Saturday. pls (sic) let’s sensitise our brothers and friends who have applied.”

TESCOM reacts to widespread information

Meanwhile, TESCOM, in statement signed by Mrs. Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo, its Chairperson, dissociates itself from the rumours going round in respect of a purported recruitment examination slated for 6th, December, 2019.

The TESCOM boss therefore advised the general public to treat the information as fake and untrue.

She further advised that the commission will give necessary information concerning the Commission’s activities via the proper channels.