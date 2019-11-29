Arsenal have sacked head coach Unai Emery after the club’s worst run of results since 1992, Concise News reports.

Following the sack of the Spaniard, the north London club asked former winger and a member of the ‘invincibles’ Freddie Ljungberg to take charge as interim manager.

Emery, tasked with leading the club into a new era following Arsene Wenger’s departure in May 2018, leaves the Emirates 18 months on from his appointment.

In a statement on Friday on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

The Spaniard came under increasing pressure following a wretched run of results that has seen the Gunners fail to win in five Premier League games.

The club have won only two of their last 11 league games, leaving them eight points off the Champions League places with their seven-game winless run in all competitions their longest since 1998.

A 2-2 draw with second-bottom Southampton last Saturday followed by a dismal 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in front a of a record-low attendance at the Emirates has sealed his fate.

Emery was given a vote of confidence following the 2-0 defeat to Leicester in early November, with the club’s head of football, Raul Sanllehi, and the managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, backing the manager but adding a clear caveat that form must improve.

No wins since then have forced the Arsenal board into action.

Arsenal now begin their search for just their third manager in 22 years with Wolves boss Nuno Santo and former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri linked with the role.