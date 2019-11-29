Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes the club should appoint former teammate and captain Patrick Vieira to replace Unai Emery.

Concise News had reported that the North London club sacked the Spaniard after the club’s worst run of results since 1992.

The club has, however, asked ex-club player Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach.

Emery, tasked with leading the club into a new era following Arsene Wenger’s departure in May 2018, leaves the Emirates 18 months on from his appointment in north London.

In a statement on Friday on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

The Spaniard came under increasing pressure following a wretched run of results that has seen the Gunners fail to win in five Premier League games.

Speaking further, the former midfielder believes that the former captain will lift the club like Frank Lampard has done at Chelsea.

He added that Vieira is the perfect candidate – and a gamble worth taking.

“They’ll have to go with Freddie Ljungberg for the moment, but I’m sure behind the scenes they’ll be sounding a few people out,” Parlour said on Alan Brazil Sport Breakfast on talkSPORT.

“The Wolves manager [Nuno Espírito Santo] has been mentioned as has [former Tottenham boss Mauricio] Pochettino, but I’ve always said Patrick Vieira.

“Of course it’s a gamble, it’s a massive gamble, but every manager is a gamble. How did Pep Guardiola start his career, how did Jurgen Klopp? You need that lucky break sometimes.

“I know for a fact it would be like Frank Lampard at Chelsea – players respect Patrick, he’s been at the club and fans would give him a chance.”