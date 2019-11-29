Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has called for the sacking of Unai Emery after the Gunners display in the defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Gunners had led through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike on the stroke of half-time after having the better of the first 45 minutes.

But the Bundesliga outfit improved after the interval with a quickfire double from Daichi Kamada to condemn the Gunners to their first defeat in the Europa League this season.

The Gunners boss is on the brink of the sack with Arsenal now seven games without a victory under the Spaniard – their worst run for 27 years.

Delivering a scathing assessment of Arsenal display at the Emirates Stadium, Keown labelled their performance as “an absolute shambles”.

“We just witnessed an absolute shambles of a performance in that second half,” Keown said on BT Sport.

“The team selection, the team motivation, the substitutions, the performance.

“He seems to have lost the players, the desire has ebbed away

“Serious questions really need to be asked, this is as bad as I’ve seen it. It looked like the club need to go in a different direction. This is relegation form.”

He added: “We are on the way down.”

Despite the adverse result, Arsenal have all but qualified for the last-32 knockout stage after Standard Liege were held to a 1-1 draw with Vitoria.

It now means the Belgian side would need to win by five goals to dump the north London side out of the competition.