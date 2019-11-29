Arsenal Consider Napoli's Ancelotti After Sacking Emery

Arsenal are considering opening talks with Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti regarding taking over as Unai Emery’s long-term successor, the Telegraph reports.

The North London club appointed Freddie Ljungberg interim boss at the Emirates following Emery’s dismissal on Friday morning.

Ancelotti’s Napoli have struggled to produce good results this term and his contract with the Partenopei runs out at the end of the season, meaning the famously trigger-happy chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis may have little issue in releasing the coach early.

Ancelotti would join Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo and former Gunners skipper Mikel Arteta as potential candidates should he become available.