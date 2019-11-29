Armed Robbers Attack Players Of NPFL Club, Team Bus Driver Shot (Photos)

Players and technical crew of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubside, FC Ifeanyi Ubah ran into a group of armed robbers on Friday in Kogi state, leaving their team bus driver (unnamed) with gunshot wound and some players seriously injured.

Concise News reports that the 2016 Federation Cup champions were heading to Kano to honour their league match with Jigawa Golden Stars when the unfortunate incident happened.

The Anambra-based side therefore appealed to the Nigerian government, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to “further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams”.

Check out full statement issued by management of club below:

This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30pm today, players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled NPFL matchday 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi state.

To the glory of God, no life was lost. However, the driver was shot while some members of the coaching crew and players were critically injured. The affected persons are currently being treated and are responding to treatment.

We wish to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government as well as football regulatory bodies; Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by Private investors who are made to invest their hard earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football.

Conclusively, fans, well wishers, supporters and Nigerians in general are kindly urged to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers in this moment of despair.

See Photos from the attack below:

WARNING: The following contains images that may be disturbing to some readers.