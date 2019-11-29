Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry Apostle Johnson Suleman has wondered why Arsenal fans are happy that the club sacked manager Unai Emery.

According to Suleman, the fans should wait till they hear who is going to succeed Emery at the club. He also wondered how the board ended up picking Emery in the first place.

However, reacting to the sack of the Spaniard on his Twitter handle on Friday, the controversial pastor said he wondered why the club fans are happy that Emery is out.

He wrote: “Wondering why Arsenal fans are happy that Emery is out…wait till you hear who the next coach is…still wonder how the board ended up picking Emery In the first place…I miss my football days.”

Wondering why arsenal fans are happy that Emery is out…wait till you hear who the next coach is…still wonder how the board ended up picking Emery In the first place…I miss my football days. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) November 29, 2019

Concise News had reported that the north London club sacked the Spaniard after the club’s worst run of results since 1992, with ex-winger Freddie Ljungberg appointed as interim head coach.

Emery, tasked with leading the club into a new era following Arsene Wenger’s departure in May 2018, leaves the Emirates 18 months on from his appointment in north London.

In a statement on Friday on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

The Spaniard came under increasing pressure following a wretched run of results that has seen the Gunners fail to win in five Premier League games.