Apostle Suleman Confirms EPL Club He Is A Fan Of

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has confirmed that he is a fan of English Premier League (EPL) club, Arsenal.

Concise News reports that Apostle Suleman shared his thoughts on the trending story of Unai Emery’s sack by the Gunners’ board this morning.

According to Suleman, he developed genuine interest in Arsenal Football Club “since the days of Nwankwo Kanu”.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Friday: “People are asking if am arsenal,confirmed..since the days of kanu.i like football and a black belter in martial arts…but Emery almost gave people heart attack..coaches don’t gamble..they study players and maximize their strength..winning matches is a function of strategy.”

People are asking if am arsenal,confirmed..since the days of kanu.i like football and a black belter in martial arts…but Emery almost gave people heart attack..coaches don’t gamble..they study players and maximize their strength..winning matches is a function of strategy. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) November 29, 2019

Furthermore, the fiery preacher disclosed that his wife Dr. Lizzy Suleman supports Arsenal’s direct rival, Chelsea.

My wife is a chelsea fan.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) November 29, 2019

Check out video of Apostle Suleman showing off his footballing ability below:

Arsenal sacked Emery after the club’s worst run of results since 1992, with ex-winger Freddie Ljungberg appointed as interim head coach.

Emery, tasked with leading the club into a new era following Arsene Wenger’s departure in May 2018, leaves the Emirates 18 months on from his appointment in north London.

In a statement on Friday on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

The Spaniard came under increasing pressure following a wretched run of results that has seen the Gunners fail to win in five Premier League games.