APC: Omo-Agege Reacts To Moves To Sack Oshiomhole As Nat'l Chairman

The Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has dismissed moves by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove its National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Concise News reports that there have been plots by some members of the APC to unseat the former Edo State Governor.

Omo-Agege, has, however, said there is no vacancy for the APC National Chairmanship post, lauding Oshiomhole for the party’s recent win in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

The Delta Central Senator said this recently in Abuja saying (about the Bayelsa election), that it is not a “tea party to remove the candidate of a sitting governor.”

According to him, “It was a difficult contest but we all came together to make history and we won Bayelsa State.

“I want to also speak on the recent moves by some persons to remove the National Chairman, let me state that the position of the National Chairman is a very key position zoned to the South-South.

“It is our position and I have always maintained that it is we who will decide that we don’t want our chairman and not outsiders.”

He added that “Without prejudice to the decision taken at NEC setting up a National Reconciliation Committee to be headed by leaders nominated by the President, I want to make it clear that we have our national chairman and we must stand by him.

“We are pushing for reconciliation but his seat is not negotiable. It will be very, very absurd for us to go to the South West and say we don’t want the Vice President or go to the North West and say we don’t want the President or go to the North East and say we don’t want the Senate President.

“So, we must dwell on those things that unite us rather than those things that divide us.”