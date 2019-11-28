The President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, has attributed the security challenges in Nigeria to “lack of jobs”.

Chief Ogbonna, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aguene Arts Foundation, therefore tasked the government on good governance.

The Igbo leader was speaking exclusively to Concise News on Thursday in Lagos on the sidelines of the 27th Edition of the Annual Lecture/Award Series of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN).

“Well, the security in Nigeria has really been the problem because of lack of jobs,” he said.

“They say an idle man is the devil’s workshop. So, by the time we have more opportunity of jobs. I think that goes rapidly to stop some crimes.

“People are hungry, and people are controlling trillions living ‘high’ life, while people below are suffering. They find it difficult to eat three square meal a day.

“We can only fight crime by good governance.

“Then, make sure you care for your citizens. That is the best way of fighting crime.

“These will also absolve so many innocent people who are being punished unjustly.”

How security agencies can effectively control criminal activities in Nigeria – DCP Abba Kyari

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), serving as Intelligent Response Team (IRT) Commander, Abba Kyari, who was recognised by CRAN with the Police Intelligence Officer of the Year award, stressed the need for Nigeria to protect its borders to curtail arms movement.

“This is one of the major problem(s) that we have in this country. Arms that are coming in from Northern Africa and so many other countries. Without us controlling the inflow of arms, it will be very difficult to control the security situation in the country,” Kyari told pressmen.

“So, it’s good for us to secure our borders. It’s good for us to allow all security agencies that are working at the borders to make sure they have everything they need so that our borders will be well-secured. With that, we can be able to control criminal activities in the country.”

The CRAN event is dubbed the largest gathering of Government and Private Security. This year’s lecture was themed ‘Proliferation Of Arms: Threat To Democracy’.

According to the CRAN President, Odita Sunday, the topic was “carefully chosen because of what we consider to be the great danger ahead if the spate of arms proliferation in Nigeria is not halted”.

Dignitaries at the event included Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ahmed Ilyasu (who doubled as the representative of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu), Dennis Amachree, an ex-Department of State Services (DSS) Chief among others.