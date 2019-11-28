Rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun better known as Vector has described Nigeria as a trash place as a result of government’s policies in the banking sector.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Vector slammed Nigerian government for coming up with such regulations that citizens are not comfortable with.

The rapper went further to question ATM and data charges.

Vector wrote “Nigeria is such a trash place with regulation. Who is regulating the money they are taking from the Nigerians? Atm more charges, P.o.s. N50 extra EBInna charge, internet wey we Dey use see Wetin Dey sup for the world self Na die. Just chain us up and force us to build pyramids”