What Senate Said As Nigerians Protest Against Hate Speech, Social Media Bills

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday promised not to force the controversial hate speech and anti-social media bills on Nigerians following protest at the National Assembly.

Concise News reports that scores of protesters stormed the nation’s Parliament demanding the immediate withdrawal of the bills.

This news medium understands that the bills – Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations and for Related Matters, 2019 and National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2019 – are aimed at regulating the social media and prescribing punishment for hate speech offenders.

Sponsor of the first aforementioned bill, Senator Mohammed Musa, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Niger State, believes that the bill, if passed and signed into law, would curb fake news and guide social media users.

“The social media Bill comes with enormous gains such as a free internet that guarantees national security; protects minors from abusive forms of marketing, violence, and pornography,” he said in a statement.

“The Bill, when assented to, will protect human dignity from incitement to racial hatred or racial discrimination.

”It will provide economic security and curb fraud, as well as provide instructions on pirating credit cards.

“It will also provide security, protect privacy from unauthorised communication of personal data, electronic harassment; protection of reputation and intellectual property as propounded by the European Union Paper on illegal and harmful content on the internet.”

Nigerians react

The consideration of the bills has not gone down well with many Nigerians, most of whom suspect that their rights, clearly tied to section 39 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), could be abridged.

Many Nigerians are worried as freedom of expression is recognised as a fundamental human right and enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and other global pacts.

Senate responds

Speaking on behalf of the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senators Uba Sani and Oseni Yakubu said that the bills would not be passed if they were rejected by Nigerians during the public hearing.

“We have heard your agitation. We believe it is a very important agitation. Some of us in the chamber have also been involved in the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in the country,” Sani said.

“The two bills in question were introduced by some of our colleagues. Some of us in the National Assembly, including the Senate president, would appear at the public hearing. Whatever Nigerians want is what the 9th Senate would do.

“The law is not about the 109 senators. It is about Nigerians. Democracy is about free speech, it is about the rule of law. That is why their voices are extremely important. That is why we believe that your agitation is valid and also in the best interest of our own country. We are going to certainly work with you on the day of the public hearing. I can assure you we are going to do whatever is in the best interest of our country.

“We are aware of Section 24 of the Cybercrime Act and some of us are on the same page with these agitations. We are not guided by any political affiliation. We are guided by the law and concerned about the progress of our country.”

As for Yakubu, who represents Kogi Central, he said: “I want to assure you that the 9th Senate is not in any way an appendage of the executive.

“No single bill will pass without public hearing. We are here to make laws for Nigerians, not Senate. We are all here to protect the interests of Nigerians.”