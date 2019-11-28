The shares of French side Olympique Lyon fell on Thursday after the club’s 2-0 loss to Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Concise News learned that Lyon’s shares were down 1.3 per cent by 0815 GMT.

Goals by Artem Dzyuba and Magomed Ozdoev gave the Russian side the win as they remain in the hunt for a place in the Champions League knockout stages.

Zenit, by virtue of this win, climbed into second place in Group G on seven points from five games, while Lyon, also on seven points, occupy third spot because of an inferior head-to-head record as they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture.