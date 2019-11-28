Former Senator Shehu Sani has lauded Nigerians for protesting against the Social Media and Hate Speech bills, Concise News reports.

The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations and for Related Matters, 2019, and National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2019 – are aimed at regulating the social media and prescribing punishment for hate speech offenders.

Nigerians on Wednesday, however, stormed the National Assembly complex in Abuja as well as other designated certain in the country to protest against the Social Media and Hate Speech Bill before the lawmakers.

Reacting to the development, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, saluted those who came out for the protest, describing them as courageous.

In a tweet on his handle, Thursday, Sani wrote that “The Protests against the Social Media Bill & Hate Speech Bill is commendable.

“I salute the courage of the young men and women of conscience who lifted the torch and the fist of freedom to defend the rights to free speech.”

Senate Softpedals

Meanwhile, the Senate has promised not to force the controversial hate speech and anti-social media bills on Nigerians following a protest at the National Assembly following the protest.

Sponsor of the first aforementioned bill, Senator Mohammed Musa, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Niger State, believes that the bill if passed and signed into law, would curb fake news and guide social media users.

“The social media Bill comes with enormous gains such as a free internet that guarantees national security; protects minors from abusive forms of marketing, violence, and pornography,” he said in a statement.

“The Bill, when assented to, will protect human dignity from incitement to racial hatred or racial discrimination.

”It will provide economic security and curb fraud, as well as provide instructions on pirating credit cards.

“It will also provide security, protect privacy from unauthorised communication of personal data, electronic harassment; protection of reputation and intellectual property as propounded by the European Union Paper on illegal and harmful content on the internet.”