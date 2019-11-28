Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun better known as Vector has rejected a music collaboration with rap heavyweight, M.I Abaga.

Concise News reports that Vector rejected the collaboration during a question and answer session on Twitter where a follower asked if he would mind recording a song with M.I.

The follower identified as Ndukwe Victor asked “Baba, will there be plans of you and M.I doing a song together? Please avail mutual fans of you both the eargasm of having their best on a project”

In his reaction, the rapper said he detests doing things with cunning people.

He said “I don’t like cunning people. It ruins things”

I don’t like cunning people. It ruins things. https://t.co/1TXugXBBVe — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) November 28, 2019

Vector, M.i’s Dishing Of Diss Tracks

The rappers have been at loggerheads which became more pronounced after M.I declared himself ‘Africa’s best rapper ever’ on his recently released track.

After then, Vector teamed up with some rappers to shade M.I in a track “the purge” and then the former also dropped his, titled “The Viper”

On Friday, October 11, Vector again came through with “Judas The Rat” where he rubbished the former chocolate city boss.

But a London based-Nigerian singer, Jocey Joseph Ekwuazi better known as Willie XO offered N20 million for a face off rap battle between the rappers.

“I’m dropping ₦20million on the table for a faceoff rap battle between Vec and M.I, winner takes all. If you wanna add to the 20M, hit me up, let’s raise the stakes”

Later, Willie XO added a sum of ten million Naira, after which Malaysian-based philanthropist Hushpuppi added ten million Naira to make it forty.

After much silence from the both rappers, Vector, in a video revealed he got a call from Willie XO concerning the faceoff battle ad how Hushpuppi planned to support.

Vector wrote “What’s a rat to a snake when there’s N40mil on d table? @iamwilliexo let’s

do this.”