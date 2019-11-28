Two children have been burned to death while 23 others severely injured in a gas explosion in Ajegunle area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

Concise News understands that the incident occurred at Aduke Street, off Ojo Road, Ajegunle area of Apapa on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists at the scene of the incident, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that two children were burned to death in the gas explosion.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that the explosion was caused as a result of gas leakage in a gas store in one of the shops.

He said the fire was ignited as a result of a call made by an unidentified resident which escalated to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops.

He said, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a gas cylinder store had exploded as a result of gas leakage. Further investigations revealed that the fire was ignited as a result of a call being made by an unidentified resident which escalated to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops.

“Unfortunately, two children ( male and female) lost their lives and multiple burn casualties were recorded; a total of Twenty Three (23) in number.”

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that all the casualties were being evacuated to the Burn Unit, Gbagada General Hospital.

He said the second body met at the scene was identified as Damilare Afolabi and that the remains were bagged by the LRT and handed over to the family.

The LASEMA boss added that the entire area has been cordoned and post-disaster assessment is ongoing.

See graphic photos below courtesy of PM News: