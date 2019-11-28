Nollywood screen goddess, Toyin Abraham is set to release a sequel to her thrilling movie, ‘Alakada Reloaded’, making it the fourth production in the popular ‘Alakada’ series.

Abraham made the announcement in a post on her Instagram handle, stating that the new sequel “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner”, will be in cinemas in April 2020.

The mother of one also stated that the movie will feature social media comic star, Broda Shaggi.

This platform understands that previous productions in the acclaimed Alakada series were released in 2009, 2013 and the one in 2017, which had a ground-breaking cinema debut and sold-out shows across Nigeria.

The plot of the popular Alakada series follows the story of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background.

She engages in making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to “fit into with the crowd”.

The star-studded movie parades cast both from the English and Yoruba film genre as well as comic comedians and musical artistes.

Some artistes featured in the Alakada series included Ali Baba, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Iyabo Ojo, Nedu OAP and Helen Paul.

Others are Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Toyin Abraham and Gabriel Afolayan, among others.