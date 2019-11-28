Nollywood screen diva, Tonto Dikeh has addressed the rumours that her international passport was seized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

This comes amidst series of uproars between Tonto and popular blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus.

Concise News learnt that Dimokokorkus had broken the news that the actress was deported from the country.

But clearing air on the deportation claims, the beautiful actress, in an Instagram video displayed her international passport, while denying the seizure.

Tonto said: “So I heard that this bitter old disabled woman is still coming for me, said that they have my passport in Dubai…Really? That they have my passport, my international passport in Dubai, that the police have my passport in Dubai. I don’t understand why people actually still read that blog. Is it your wish for me to lose this, girl? Then you don’t know my name. My name will always remain King Tonto.”

Meanwhile, in series of Instagram posts on Monday, November 25, Dimokokorkus and Tonto called each other out on different allegations.

Dimokokorkus claimed that Tonto owes her two hundred thousand Naira, saying “Hmmm you are owing me 200k for [the] bad press I refused to do on Toyin.

“I turned it good. I leave the money for u ooh. How can I drag money with u when u have not paid Toyin’s 15K dollars?

“After Gbenshing Toyin’s ex when they were still married. Did you drink blood in Ibadan or not at a Babalawo’s place?

In one of her responses, the Nollywood actress accused the blogger of sleeping with pastors, saying “We Dey wait you ooooooo…

“You talking too much shit? AT LEAST GIBE YOUR FOLLOWS RECEIPT…At least I’m not sleeping with the pastors you are under their pay role with SECRET LOVE CHILDREN IN THE INDUSTRY…