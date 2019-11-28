Super Eagles Player Wins Player Of Month Gong (Photo)

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has won the Player of the Month award in South Africa after a sterling showing with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Nigerian helped the Amakhosi maintain their lead at the summit of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Congratulations to Coach Ernst Middendorp and Daniel Akpeyi, winners of the Coach of the Month: September/October and Player of the Month: September/ October respectively.#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/gcIcbAZSFx — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 28, 2019

Akpeyi played every minute in the Super Eagles’ back-to-back wins over Benin and Lesotho earlier this month in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was drafted into Kaizer Chiefs’ first eleven after an injury to first-choice goalie Itumeleng Khune.

The 33-year-old has since then established himself as the team’s first-choice and made his 9th league showing on Wednesday in Chiefs’ 4-0 away win against Stellenbosch FC.

“It is (award) a big surprise to me, but it also shows the importance of putting [the] effort forward in whatever you do,” Akpeyi said on Thursday after claiming the prize.

“I give credit to the technical team who have been patient with me.”

“I’m settling in, I’m taking each game as it comes. Khune is a good keeper, I’m just grateful for the opportunity from the coach.

“It’s a healthy competition in that department [goalkeeping]. I’m just happy to be improving all the time.”

Also, Kaizer Chiefs Manager Ernst Middendorp claimed the coach of the month for September/October.