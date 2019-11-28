The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up by four spots in the November FIFA ranking to place 31st.

According to the ranking table on the website of football’s governing body, Nigeria garnered 1493 points as against 1481 points received in October.

This means the Eagles retain the third position in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia who are placed 20th and 27th with 1555 and 1506 points respectively.

The upward movement was as a result of their 2-1 win over Benin Republic and 4-2 win over Lesotho in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

The top five on the global scene remains unchanged and there is only one change in the top ten, with Croatia (6th, up 1) climbing for the second successive edition at the expense of Portugal (7th, down 1).

There are, however, more significant changes further down the table, with Italy (13th, up 2), Poland (19th, up 2), Serbia (29th, up 4) and Nigeria (31st, up 4) all pushing their way upwards.