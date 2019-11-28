Wave-making singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that he had dreamed of being a record producer, not a singer, Concise News understands.

The ’30 billion gang’ crooner made this known during an interview in United States, where he spoke about his music career.

According to Davido, while growing up, he aimed at being the brain behind music productions alone and never focused on being a singer.

The ‘Fall’ crooner also recounted his journey into being a producer, saying he started making music on a little laptop.

Davido said: “I used to make my music on a little laptop, my keyboard, logic and a little mic in my dorm room, it sounded good though. I actually started as a producer, i wasn’t even focusing on being an artiste, i wanted to be the guy behind the scene, pulling the strings, making the sound.”

Since Davido came into limelight, he has grown to become one of the most influential music artistes in Nigeria.

In 2019, the singer bagged award in Crossing Boundaries Music category of African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in October and also attained an impressive position of being the seventh on the list of most influential African people in the world, among other feats.