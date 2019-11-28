Reps Join Senate In Passing Bill Proposing VAT Increase, Others

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Thursday passed the Finance Bill 2019 submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

It was passed one week after it scaled through third reading, despite the worries expressed by a cross-section of Nigerians concerning the increase in Value Added Tax on specific goods and services from 5 per cent to 7.5 percent.

The bill, which seeks to amend six tax provisions and make them more responsive to tax reform policies, had been passed by the Senate – the upper legislative chamber.

It also introduces tax incentives for investment in infrastructure, capital markets and supports small businesses.

Also, the Finance Bill will reform the current tax regime by amending seven acts namely: Petroleum Profit Tax Act, Custom and Excise Tax Act, Company Income Tax Act, Personal Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Stamp Duties Tax Act, and Capital Gains Act.