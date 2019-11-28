The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) November 2019 fasting prayer points for Friday which is Day 29 have been released alongside Bible verses.

Concise News understands that the Day 29 of the RCCG fasting prayer points for November 2019 is centred on “Revival for a Great Turn Around.”

The anchor scripture for the Day 29 RCCG November 2019 fasting prayer points is Habbakuk 3:2.

“For there to be a revival in the church of God,” the RCCG noted, “the church must become very prayerful.

“It is only prayers that can bring about the expected TURN AROUND that will make the church stand out in the power of the Spirit.

DAY 29: RCCG November 2019 Fasting Prayer Points

Below are the prayer points and bible verses for the Day 29 of the RCCG fasting for November: