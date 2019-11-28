Queen Elizabeth will be retiring in eighteen months when she turns 95, leaving her son, Prince Charles the ruling reins, Concise News understands.

The age, 95 was also the age at which her husband Prince Philip withdrew from his public duties.

According to the Sun, there is the talk among courtiers that she may use the milestone to allow her son to become Prince Regent.

The Queen’s oldest son met with his father at Sandringham, on Tuesday, to discuss the continuing fallout from his brother’s disastrous TV interview about his links to Jeffry Epstein.

Prince Charles’ key role in “retiring” Prince Andrew from public life has fed speculation he is preparing to become “shadow King”, which would see him control day-to-day royal affairs while his mother remains monarch.

A royal source said: “The scandal surrounding Andrew and Epstein allowed Charles to step in to show that he can run The Firm. No one is bigger than the institution of the Royal Family. Not even Andrew, the Queen’s favourite son.

“Charles recognised that and acted decisively — like the king he may well soon be. This was the moment when Charles stepped up as Prince Regent, the Shadow King”