Following legal battles by singers Tuface and Blackface, an out-of-court settlement has been agreed upon by the two.

Concise News understands that the singers, who were members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, signed an undisclosed settlement agreement at Ikeja High Court on Wednesday, November 27.

This comes shortly after Tuface dropped the N50m defamation suit filed against Blackface.

Recall that Blackface had over time accused Tuface of stealing ‘African Queen’ which was the latter’s hit song.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner then slammed Blackface with an N50m lawsuit bordering on defamation of character.

But after signing the agreement in court, Blackface promised not to publicly accuse his colleague again.

Also, Tuface agreed to make all the necessary corrections and amendments that had prevented Blackface from receiving royalties.