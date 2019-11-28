Adeniyi Johnson, ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has come out to say the only thing people can use against him is their failed marriage.

He made this known in an Instagram post where he called out trolls who storm his comment sections to shade him.

According to Johnson, lots of comments has sent many celeb into depression, and has caused a lot of damages

The actor stated that he has over time been shaded for different purposes and sometimes for not doing giveaways.

Going further to attack internet trolls, Johnson said the only thing that mostly get him trolled is his failed marriage with Toyin.

He said “The only abuse wey una fit abuse me na my last marriage .. and guess what both parties are doing great moreso building our homes again… but you are there licking our wounds and living in our past.. crying while we laugh hating when we are loving..

“My dear we moved on already biko move…Tell me has your entire journey in life been smooth or as planned? come to think of it when u pick your phone to type hate speech how do you feel?

“Mark my words for everyone who takes pleasure in abusing and sending negative comments your generation even generation unborn will never know peace or do good in life ….. IF YOU LOVE ME I LOVE YOU TOO… #ispeakforme ..PEACE”

Recall that Toyin was previously married to actor Niyi Johnson and separated in 2016.

Speaking on what led to the crash of their marriage, Toyin had said : “I would not blame anybody because it takes two to tango. I had my faults, he has his faults too. I think we both brought our negativity into the marriage and it just didn’t work.”