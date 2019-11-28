Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, November 28th, 2019.

The Nigerian Army has released 983 persons who were suspected to have had links with members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect. The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, on Wednesday handed over the detainees to the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara-Zulum in a ceremony in Maiduguri.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied media reports that it has dropped all corruption charges against former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke. The anti-graft commission also denied withdrawing any charges against all of the former officials of commercial banks and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) indicted with Diezani.

The Chairman of a Nigerian airline company, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has dissociated himself from a human rights suit filed on his behalf by an Abuja lawyer. It was learned that Johnmary Jideobi filed the suit after the Air Peace boss was indicted in the United States for alleged bank fraud and money laundering.

UNESCO’s National Coordinator for Media and Information Literacy, Dr Olunifesi Suraj, has faulted plan by the Nigerian Government to regulate social media, saying the move could result in national insecurity. Suraj made this known against the backdrop of the re-introduced ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill 2019.’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ibrahim Emokpaire has claimed that the party’s National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole is being challenged due to his resolve to instil party discipline. Emokpaire said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking on the internal battles in the ruling APC that saw the suspension of Oshiomhole by the APC in Edo State.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said it is worried about the US indictment of the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who is a Nigerian of Igbo extraction. To this end, President-General of the body, Nnia Nwodo, said the body was closely monitoring events “with consummate attention.”

The Lagos State Government has started the implementation of the new minimum wage of N35,000 with effect from November. This was contained in a circular dated Wednesday, 27th November 2019, and addressed to all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by the Head of Service (HOS) Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 Kogi West Senatorial Rerun Election, Senator Dino Melaye, has demanded the cancellation of the exercise. Melaye demanded the cancellation when he visited the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) again on Tuesday to submit another petition.

he winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem edition, Mercy Eke, has cried out saying she hates her life currently and wants the old one back. The reality star, in an Instagram live video, maintained that celebrity life is not as rosy as one thinks, adding that she misses days she did things on her own without a calendar.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called on Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to stop disclosing certain information to the public about his contract. Rohr who was employed in 2016 is contracted (presently) to the Eagles until June 2020.

