Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are expectant that the October 2019 stipend will be paid alongside that of November, Concise News reports.

The first of its kind, beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme did not get their N30, 000 stipend payment for October.

The government and handlers of the scheme did not issue any statement as to why the October stipend payment was delayed but urged beneficiaries to be patient with them.

Although some of the beneficiaries are angry with the delay in the payment of the October 2019 stipend, they would be expecting to be paid any time from now.

October is almost getting to a close and as federal government workers get paid, N-Power beneficiaries are keenly waiting to know their fate.

