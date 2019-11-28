Kayode Phillip and Hamza Koudeih, the accomplices of Instagram ‘big boy,’ Mompha, have been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.

The two were arraigned Thursday before Justice Muslim S. Hassan of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, over alleged conspiracy and money laundering.

On Monday, Mompha was arraigned on 14-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

According to EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, Philip and Koudeih, who are high valued targets in Organized Cyber Syndicate Network (OCSN), were arraigned on 24-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Kayode Phillip (a.k.a Voice of the King) and Hamza Koudeih (a.k.a. HK) sometime in May, 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired among yourselves to commit an offence to wit: conversion of the aggregate sum of $7, 069, 000 (Seven Million, Sixty-Nine Thousand United States Dollars), £1, 000, 000 (One Million Pounds) and €80,000 (Eighty Thousand Euro), which sum you reasonably ought to have known form part of the proceeds of fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18 (a), 15 (2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Upon their plea of not guilty, the prosecution counsel, Abass Mohammed, urged the court to fix a trial date while the defendants are remanded in prison.

But Counsel to the first defendants, Oladele Falana and Abdullahi Mohammed, informed the court that they had filed bail applications on behalf of their clients and served same on the prosecution.

Falana and Muhammad also told the court that the prosecutor had yet to respond to their application, while appealing to the court for a short date to hear the applications.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Hassan, adjourned the hearing and determination of defendants’ bail applications till December 5, while fixing January 14, 15 and 16, 2020, for commencement of defendants’ trial.