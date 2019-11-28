Minimum Wage: Another State Govt. Begins Payment

The Adamawa Government has started the implementation of the N32,000 minimum wage to workers in the State, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Adamawa State workers on grade level 01 to 07 have started getting paid for the minimum wage in November.

The workers who were paid recently expressed happiness over the development and thanked Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for fulfilling his promise.

“We started receiving alerts from Monday depending on the bank in which your salary account is domicile,” a junior worker in Deputy Governor’s office Aminu Usman told NAN.

“This is really fresh air and I can assure you that all junior workers in the state are full of praises for the governor.”

Also, a senior worker with State Ministry of Information Jonathan Girei, however, said senior workers are yet to get the increment implemented for them.

“We are hoping to get a good deal at the end of the ongoing negotiation on consequential adjustment between labour leaders and government,” Girei said.

Equally, the Adamawa State NLC chairman Emmanuel Fashe, expressed joy at the implementation of the minimum wage for junior workers.

“We’re hopeful of a good deal for workers waiting for the consequential adjustment,” the NLC boss added.

“Fintiri has given us assurances that he would not hesitate to implement any agreement reached.”