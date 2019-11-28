This is the latest N-Power news update online today, November 28th, 2019 as beneficiaries expect the payment of October stipends soon.

Latest N-Power News Update Online; October Stipends

N-Power Teacher Writes New Ministry In Charge Of Scheme Over Unpaid October Stipend

An N-Teach volunteer, Segun Abiri has written the Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) expressing his frustration at the ‘silence’ regarding the non-payment of volunteers’ October stipend.

N-Teach is one of the components of the N-Power scheme. It is also the most popular.

Will N-Power Scheme End Up Like SURE-P?

With the recent incertitudes, the Muhammadu Buhari government’s N-Power initiative is engulfed in, beneficiaries seem not to have 100% faith in the scheme anymore, this author observed.

From the Enhancement plan to the impact series, to the ‘N-Power Transition’, and trademark delay in stipend settlement (it’s now 50 days since the last payment was made), the handlers of the scheme only exhibit unbankable tendencies.

Since last year when the Federal Government announced a 'big plan' for some beneficiaries, the details are still vague.

N-Power Beneficiaries Expecting October Stipend Payment

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are expectant that the October 2019 stipend will be paid alongside that of November.

The first of its kind, beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme did not get their N30, 000 stipend payment for October.

The government and handlers of the scheme did not issue any statement as to why the October stipend payment was delayed but urged beneficiaries to be patient with them.

And that's it for today on the latest N-Power news update online as beneficiaries await the payment of October 2019 stipends.