Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw known for having zero tolerance for social vices has called out mothers using bleaching products on their babies.

In an Instagram post, Henshaw slammed mothers who use unverified products to make their babies glow.

According to the actress, the future of the babies are destroyed through such products.

Henshaw wrote “You do not bleach babies, there is nothing to glow in their bodies, you can boil any adult who submit themselves to you, but for goodness sake, leave babies out of this madness”

“This is where I draw the line!!! Selling all sorts of unverified products to mothers telling them to glow their babies with a flawless shower bath!!

“What is this self loathing that you want to transfer to children?? For 20k or 30k you want to destroy a future for aesthetic value???”