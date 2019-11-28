The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the smart card reader, which was introduced into the electoral system in 2015, has lost its relevance.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye said this at the Nigeria Civil Societies Situation Room (NCSSR)’s review of the Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Okoye, the smart card reader has outlived its usefulness because even the courts do not recognise it as a means to prove over-voting.

The INEC official said the courts still rely on voter register and election results as means to prove over-voting.

“We must also find a solution to the issue of smart card reader. The smart card reader has. lost its efficacy. The smart card reader has lost its vibrancy in relation to the electoral process, because the political elite has found a way around it.

“So, rather than use the smart card reader, they just ignore it, because ultimately, they know that when they get to the court, what the court will be saying is that: ‘you want to prove over voting? We want to see the voter register and we want the INEC forms and not the smart card reader’.

“So, as far as I am concerned, the smart card reader has become a redundant instrument and inconsequential,” Okoye said.

On the call for the reform of the electoral process, Okoye said: “My understanding of electoral reform is that electoral design alone cannot solve our electoral challenges unless we have a concomitant underpinning of the democratic spirit.

“Unless the political elite in this country believes in democracy and democratic processes, even if you amend our laws 20 times, it will not solve the problem.”