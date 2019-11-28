It’s almost the end of the year when people make resolutions on what they intend doing in the following one and as such, beautiful actress, Juliet Ibrahim has said she would not be doing things for free in 2020.

In a post on Instagram, Ibrahim said she would not even masturbate for free, thereby stirring a lot of reactions from her followers.

According to the actress, 2020 is almost here and she would not be doing anything for free without values attached to it.

“2020 is the year of not doing anything for free; not even masturbation.” Ibrahim wrote

In another news, the actress recently called on the opposite sex to stop sharing photos of their manhood as a message to her manager.

She made the call through her Instagram where she uploaded a video of serious warning.

The warning is coming after the multi-talented actress recently launched her book which she titled, “A Toast To Life.”

According to her, people who send the pictures have always thought the number made available is her direct contact, hence, made it clear that it is her manager who happens to be a man.

In the video of detest she shared, Juliet Ibrahim said, “Now, I want to talk about this very serious matter. Guys, this thing is becoming too much.

“My manager is a man, not me. So if you are sending messages to the guy’s number, try to do it with pity. Look at the kind of messages sent to him through WhatsApp. This means if it was my number, it’s such I would have been seeing.