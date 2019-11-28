Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said he gave his best to the club during his stay with the White Hart Lane side, Concise News reports.

Pochettino was sacked by the club last week Tuesday after five and a half years and leading the side to the Champions League final.

The Argentine started off the season in poor form with the North London side winning three of 12 league games to leave them in 14th – and 11 points off the top four.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was named as Pochettino’s successor just less than a day after he was sacked.

In a statement on Thursday, Pochettino thanked the club for the chance to work with them, as well as the fans for their support.

“I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history,” he said.

“I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

“Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.

“I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as an exciting success.

“Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again.”