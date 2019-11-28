EPL: Arsenal Identify Replacement For Coach Unai Emery

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is among contenders to take over the Arsenal coaching job from Unai Emery at The Emirates.

Concise News reports that Arsenal have had one of their worst start to the Premier League season in many years this term.

They are currently in the sixth position after a 2-2 draw with Southampton in their last domestic encounter.

And the unhappy Arsenal board, according to Daily Mail, UK, have pencilled Santo as a candidate to succeed Emery at the North London outfit.

The Gunners board are impressed with the work done by Santos with Wolves after he claimed the Championship crown in 2017-18 before getting them to finishing in seventh place in the Premiership last season.

Santo’s agent Jorge Mendes already has a good long-standing relationship with Arsenal Head of Football Raul Sanllehi.