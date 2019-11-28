President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the National Assembly to review and approve the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan.

Concise News understands that the plan was approved by the Federal Executive Council in August 2016 and sent to the 8th Assembly in September 2016.

Buhari had asked the 8th Assembly to approve plans to borrow $30bn abroad to fund infrastructure plans from 2016 to 201, but it was rejected.

However, the President made a new request in the letter sent to the lawmakers and read on Thursday on the floors of both chambers of the National Assembly in Abuja.

In the letter, the President explained that the request was for specific outstanding projects under the 2016-2018 borrowing plan.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan read the letter to lawmakers present in the Senate chamber.

He also read another letter from the President on the transmission of the Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2019 for its consideration and passage by the Senate.